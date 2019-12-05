A woman standing at a kitchen counter and drinking from a glass
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a woman standing at a kitchen counter and drinking from a glass. A pitcher of water and a pill bottle are on the counter.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a woman standing at a kitchen counter and drinking from a glass. A pitcher of water and a pill bottle are on the counter.
Caption
Drawing of a woman standing at a kitchen counter and drinking from a glass. A pitcher of water and a pill bottle are on the counter.
File Size
228 KB | 800 x 1161
File Type
JPG