View full-sized image Drawing of a man holding his mouth open with his fingers and looking in a mirror to check his teeth and gums for signs of problems.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Check your teeth and gums for signs of problems from diabetes.

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes

File Size

165 KB | 772 x 755

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

mouth gums teeth
