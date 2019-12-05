A patient talking with a doctor
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a patient talking with a doctor.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a patient talking with a doctor.
Caption
When you see your health care provider, ask lots of questions. Before you leave, be sure you understand everything you need to know about taking care of your diabetes.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.201 MB | 1800 x 1339
File Type
JPG