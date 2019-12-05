A man and a woman facing each other in a bed
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a man and a woman facing each other in a bed. Their bodies are covered with a blanket except for their arms, shoulders, and heads. Their heads are resting on pillows. The woman has her arm around the man. They are smiling at each other.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a man and a woman facing each other in a bed. Their bodies are covered with a blanket except for their arms, shoulders, and heads. Their heads are resting on pillows. The woman has her arm around the man. They are smiling at each other.
Caption
Damage to autonomic nerves from diabetes may cause problems with having sex.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
226 KB | 1045 x 980
File Type
JPG