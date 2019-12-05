A woman with her hand on her stomach appearing as though she is in pain
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a woman with her hand on her stomach appearing as though she is in pain.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a woman with her hand on her stomach appearing as though she is in pain.
Caption
You may feel sick to your stomach when your kidneys stop working.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
268 KB | 817 x 1221
File Type
JPG