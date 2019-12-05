Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man and a woman wearing helmets and riding bicycles. The man and woman are smiling at each other as they ride.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man and a woman wearing helmets and riding bicycles. The man and woman are smiling at each other as they ride.

Caption

Drawing of a man and a woman wearing helmets and riding bicycles. The man and woman are smiling at each other as they ride.

File Size

3.447 MB | 1257 x 1625

File Type

JPG