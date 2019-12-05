A man at a table with books stacked in front of him
Drawing of a man at a table with books stacked in front of him.
James runs a bookstore in California. He's 35 years old and has had type 1 diabetes for 15 years. James takes good care of his teeth and sees his dentist twice a year. He makes his appointments in the morning, after breakfast, so he won't get hypoglycemia
