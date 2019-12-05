A man in who is sitting in a chair
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a man in who is sitting in a chair. His shoes are off and are on the floor. He is using his hands to hold one foot while he looks at the bottom of his foot.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a man in who is sitting in a chair. His shoes are off and are on the floor. He is using his hands to hold one foot while he looks at the bottom of his foot.
Caption
Drawing of a man in who is sitting in a chair. His shoes are off and are on the floor. He is using his hands to hold one foot while he looks at the bottom of his foot.
File Size
683 KB | 1452 x 1652
File Type
JPG