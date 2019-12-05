  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A man sitting at a table recording his blood glucose level

View full-sized image Drawing of a man sitting at a table recording his blood glucose level.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man sitting at a table recording his blood glucose level.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man sitting at a table recording his blood glucose level.

Caption

Drawing of a man sitting at a table recording his blood glucose level.

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes

File Size

977 KB | 1500 x 1803

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Equipment- medical men
Share