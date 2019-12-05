Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a woman holding her child while on the phone with the child's doctor.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a woman holding her child while on the phone with the child's doctor.

Caption

Diarrhea can be serious in children, so call your doctor immediately if the child has diarrhea for 24 hours or shows signs of dehydration.

File Size

1.314 MB | 1800 x 2102

File Type

JPG