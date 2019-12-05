A woman holding her child while on the phone with the child's doctor
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Drawing of a woman holding her child while on the phone with the child's doctor.
Drawing of a woman holding her child while on the phone with the child's doctor.
Diarrhea can be serious in children, so call your doctor immediately if the child has diarrhea for 24 hours or shows signs of dehydration.
1.314 MB | 1800 x 2102
JPG