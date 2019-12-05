Bladder, tailbone, and nerves leading to the bladder
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a bladder, tailbone, and nerves leading to the bladder. An implanted device delivers mild electrical pulses to the nerves that control bladder function.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a bladder, tailbone, and nerves leading to the bladder. An implanted device delivers mild electrical pulses to the nerves that control bladder function.
Caption
Drawing of a bladder, tailbone, and nerves leading to the bladder. An implanted device delivers mild electrical pulses to the nerves that control bladder function.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
416 KB | 1200 x 1124
File Type
JPG