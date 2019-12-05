  1. Home
Bladder, tailbone, and nerves leading to the bladder

View full-sized image Drawing of a bladder, tailbone, and nerves leading to the bladder. An implanted device delivers mild electrical pulses to the nerves that control bladder function.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

416 KB | 1200 x 1124

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

nerves bladder
