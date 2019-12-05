Transrectal prostate biopsy with ultrasound probe guiding the needle to the prostate
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Cross-section diagram of transrectal prostate biopsy with ultrasound probe guiding the needle to the prostate. An inset shows a close-up of a needle entering the prostate.
Alternate Text
Cross-section diagram of transrectal prostate biopsy with ultrasound probe guiding the needle to the prostate. An inset shows a close-up of a needle entering the prostate.
Caption
Transrectal ultrasound and prostate biopsy
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
943 KB | 3000 x 2078
File Type
JPG