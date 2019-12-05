Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Cross-section diagram of transrectal prostate biopsy with ultrasound probe guiding the needle to the prostate. An inset shows a close-up of a needle entering the prostate.

Alternate Text

Cross-section diagram of transrectal prostate biopsy with ultrasound probe guiding the needle to the prostate. An inset shows a close-up of a needle entering the prostate.

Caption

Transrectal ultrasound and prostate biopsy

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

943 KB | 3000 x 2078

File Type

JPG