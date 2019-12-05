A biopsy needle collecting prostate tissue, including tissue from a suspected tumor
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a biopsy needle collecting prostate tissue, including tissue from a suspected tumor.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a biopsy needle collecting prostate tissue, including tissue from a suspected tumor.
Caption
The biopsy needle collects prostate tissue for examination with a microscope.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
520 KB | 1565 x 1969
File Type
JPG