  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A cystoscope with labels pointing to two prisms, rod lens, telescope lenses, and a light pillar

View full-sized image Drawing of a cystoscope with labels pointing to two prisms, rod lens, telescope lenses, and a light pillar.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a cystoscope with labels pointing to two prisms, rod lens, telescope lenses, and a light pillar.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a cystoscope with labels pointing to two prisms, rod lens, telescope lenses, and a light pillar.

Caption

Cytoscope

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

104 KB | 1462 x 444

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Equipment- medical
Share