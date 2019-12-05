Blood flowing through a normal blood vessel, blood flowing through a narrowed blood vessel, and too much blood flowing through a normal blood vessel
Drawing of blood flowing through a normal blood vessel, blood flowing through a narrowed blood vessel, and too much blood flowing through a normal blood vessel without labels.
Drawing of blood flowing through a normal blood vessel, blood flowing through a narrowed blood vessel, and too much blood flowing through a normal blood vessel without labels.
Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against blood vessel walls as the heart pumps out blood.
183 KB | 1634 x 1367
JPG