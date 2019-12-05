Drawing of a male pelvis with an ultrasound transducer inserted into the rectum to examine the prostate with labels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Cross-section drawing of a male pelvis with an ultrasound transducer inserted into the rectum to examine the prostate. Labels point to the prostate, rectum, and transducer.
Alternate Text
Cross-section drawing of a male pelvis with an ultrasound transducer inserted into the rectum to examine the prostate. Labels point to the prostate, rectum, and transducer.
Caption
Transrectal ultrasound
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.383 MB | 2156 x 2269
File Type
JPG