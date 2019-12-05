Male pelvis with an ultrasound transducer inserted in the rectum to examine the prostate
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Cross-section drawing of a male pelvis with an ultrasound transducer inserted in the rectum to examine the prostate.
Alternate Text
Cross-section drawing of a male pelvis with an ultrasound transducer inserted in the rectum to examine the prostate.
Caption
Transrectal ultrasound
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
489 KB | 1050 x 1151
File Type
JPG