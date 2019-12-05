  1. Home
Male pelvis with an ultrasound transducer inserted in the rectum to examine the prostate

Cross-section drawing of a male pelvis with an ultrasound transducer inserted in the rectum to examine the prostate.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Transrectal ultrasound

Urologic Diseases

489 KB | 1050 x 1151

JPG

rectum prostate
