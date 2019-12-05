  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Two cystoscopes

View full-sized image Drawing of two cystoscopes. The rigid cystoscope has a straight stem. The semirigid cystoscope is drawn with a u-shaped bend.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of two cystoscopes. The rigid cystoscope has a straight stem. The semirigid cystoscope is drawn with a u-shaped bend.

Alternate Text

Drawing of two cystoscopes. The rigid cystoscope has a straight stem. The semirigid cystoscope is drawn with a u-shaped bend.

Caption

Rigid cystoscope (left) and semirigid ureteroscope (right).

File Size

243 KB | 1357 x 2192

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Equipment- medical
Share