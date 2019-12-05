Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of two cystoscopes. The rigid cystoscope has a straight stem. The semirigid cystoscope is drawn with a u-shaped bend.

Alternate Text

Drawing of two cystoscopes. The rigid cystoscope has a straight stem. The semirigid cystoscope is drawn with a u-shaped bend.

Caption

Rigid cystoscope (left) and semirigid ureteroscope (right).

File Size

243 KB | 1357 x 2192

File Type

JPG