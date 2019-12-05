An artificial sphincter to treat male urinary incontinence with labels
Description
Drawing of an artificial sphincter to treat male urinary incontinence. Labels point to a pump in the scrotum, a cuff around the urethra, and a pressure-regulating balloon inside the bladder. An inset shows a close-up of the cuff around the urethra.
Caption
Artificial sphincter
