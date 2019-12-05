Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of a bladder and upper urethra. A needle inserted through the urethra delivers collagen to the tissue around the bladder opening.

Urethral injection. Adding bulk to the tissue around the bladder opening helps keep the urethra closed.

334 KB | 900 x 1403

JPG