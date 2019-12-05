Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of an ileal conduit urinary diversion. The urinary diversion is shown within the outline of a male figure. The kidneys, ureters, and conduit made from a section of intestine are visible.

Alternate Text

Drawing of an ileal conduit urinary diversion. The urinary diversion is shown within the outline of a male figure. The kidneys, ureters, and conduit made from a section of intestine are visible.

Caption

Urinary diversion

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

136 KB | 900 x 1048

File Type

JPG