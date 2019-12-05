A teenage boy on hemodialysis
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a teenage boy on hemodialysis. One set of tubes takes the patient's blood to the dialyzer. Another set of tubes returns the blood to the patient's body.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a teenage boy on hemodialysis. One set of tubes takes the patient's blood to the dialyzer. Another set of tubes returns the blood to the patient's body.
Caption
Hemodialysis
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
496 KB | 1200 x 1132
File Type
JPG