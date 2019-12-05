A forearm with an arteriovenous fistula with labels

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a forearm with an arteriovenous fistula. Arrows show the direction of blood flow. Two needles are inserted into the fistula. Labels explain that one needle carries blood to the dialysis machine. The other returns blood from the machine.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a forearm with an arteriovenous fistula. Arrows show the direction of blood flow. Two needles are inserted into the fistula. Labels explain that one needle carries blood to the dialysis machine. The other returns blood from the machine.

Caption

Forearm arteriovenous fistula

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

430 KB | 1855 x 2762

File Type

JPG