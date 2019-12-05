An arm with an arteriovenous graft with labels
Description
Drawing of an arm with an arteriovenous graft. Labels point to an artery and a vein. A curved tube, labeled looped graft, connects the artery to the vein. Arrows show the direction of blood flow from the artery to the vein.
Alternate Text
Caption
One kind of AV graft
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
File Type
