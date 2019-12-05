A venous catheter for temporary hemodialysis access
Description
Drawing of a venous catheter for temporary hemodialysis access. The catheter is inserted through the skin near the collar bone. The catheter is connected to the large vein from the heart. The other end of the catheter branches into two portals.
Alternate Text
Caption
Venous catheter for temporary hemodialysis access.
Diseases or Conditions
