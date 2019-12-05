Pill bottles, labeled Tums and Phoslo, and pills, labeled Renagel
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of pill bottles, labeled Tums and Phoslo, and pills, labeled Renagel.
Alternate Text
Drawing of pill bottles, labeled Tums and Phoslo, and pills, labeled Renagel.
Caption
Drawing of pill bottles, labeled Tums and Phoslo, and pills, labeled Renagel.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
415 KB | 1200 x 1178
File Type
JPG