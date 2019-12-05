Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of an ileal conduit urostomy.

Alternate Text

Drawing of an ileal conduit urostomy.

Caption

The ileal conduit is made from a short segment of the small intestine. The ureters are attached at one end of the conduit. The other end is placed at the skin's surface to create a stoma.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

581 KB | 1588 x 1800

File Type

JPG