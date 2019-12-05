Male urinary tract with Foley catheter in place to drain urine
Side-view diagram of male urinary tract with Foley catheter in place to drain urine. A label points to the Foley catheter, which consists of two tubes for fluids flowing in and out of the bladder. A label explains that a balloon near the tip of the cathet
Foley catheter
