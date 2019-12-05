Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of a health care worker looking through a microscope.

If you have bacterial prostatitis, your doctor can look through a microscope and find bacteria in a sample of your urine.

1.445 MB | 1800 x 1916

JPG