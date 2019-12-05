Nerve signals traveling from the brain to the penis
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of nerve signals traveling from the brain to the penis.
Alternate Text
Drawing of nerve signals traveling from the brain to the penis.
Caption
When your brain senses a sexual urge, it starts an erection by sending nerve signals to the penis.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
577 KB | 2406 x 3000
File Type
JPG