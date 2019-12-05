Transfer set, catheter, and disposable tubing, labeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of transfer set, catheter, and disposable tubing, labeled.
Alternate Text
Drawing of transfer set, catheter, and disposable tubing, labeled.
Caption
Transfer set. Between exchanges, you can keep your catheter and transfer set hidden inside your clothing. At the beginning of an exchange, you will remove the disposable cap from the transfer set and connect it to the Y-tube. The branches of the Y-tube co
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
2.553 MB | 3000 x 2650
File Type
JPG