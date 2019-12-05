  1. Home
Transfer set, catheter, and disposable tubing, labeled

View full-sized image Drawing of transfer set, catheter, and disposable tubing, labeled.
Description

Drawing of transfer set, catheter, and disposable tubing, labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of transfer set, catheter, and disposable tubing, labeled.

Caption

Transfer set. Between exchanges, you can keep your catheter and transfer set hidden inside your clothing. At the beginning of an exchange, you will remove the disposable cap from the transfer set and connect it to the Y-tube. The branches of the Y-tube co

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

2.553 MB | 3000 x 2650

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

dialysis catheter transfer set
