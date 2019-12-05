Three steps in peritoneal dialysis exchange
Description
Drawing of three steps in peritoneal dialysis exchange, labeled.
Alternate Text
Caption
The first step of an exchange is to drain the used dialysis solution from the peritoneal cavity into the drain bag. Near the end of the drain, you may feel a mild "tugging" sensation that tells you most of the fluid is gone. After the used solution is rem
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
849 KB | 3000 x 1409
File Type
JPG