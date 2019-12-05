Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Diagram of front view of female bladder with weak pelvic muscles. The bladder is shown in cross-section to reveal urine in the bladder. The weak pelvic muscles fail to keep the urethra closed, so urine escapes. Labels point to the bladder neck, weak pelv

Alternate Text

Diagram of front view of female bladder with weak pelvic muscles. The bladder is shown in cross-section to reveal urine in the bladder. The weak pelvic muscles fail to keep the urethra closed, so urine escapes. Labels point to the bladder neck, weak pelv

Caption

Front view of bladder. Weak pelvic muscles allow urine leakage.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.153 MB | 2213 x 2700

File Type

JPG