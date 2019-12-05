Female bladder with weak pelvic muscles
Description
Diagram of front view of female bladder with weak pelvic muscles. The bladder is shown in cross-section to reveal urine in the bladder. The weak pelvic muscles fail to keep the urethra closed, so urine escapes.
Caption
Front view of bladder. Weak pelvic muscles allow urine leakage.
