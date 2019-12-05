A man standing beside a bicycle, drinking from a water bottle
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a man standing beside a bicycle, drinking from a water bottle.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a man standing beside a bicycle, drinking from a water bottle.
Caption
Drawing of a man standing beside a bicycle, drinking from a water bottle.
File Size
2.106 MB | 1575 x 1950
File Type
JPG