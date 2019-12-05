  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A female physician and a female patient sitting at a table and talking

View full-sized image Drawing of a female physician and a female patient sitting at a table and talking. The physician's hand is placed over the patient's hand.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a female physician and a female patient sitting at a table and talking. The physician's hand is placed over the patient's hand.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a female physician and a female patient sitting at a table and talking. The physician's hand is placed over the patient's hand.

Caption

Drawing of a female physician and a female patient sitting at a table and talking. The physician's hand is placed over the patient's hand.

File Size

828 KB | 2100 x 1800

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

patient health care professional women
Share