Digestive tract with the colon highlighted
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of digestive tract with the colon highlighted. Next to it is a close-up section of the colon with diverticula, or pouches.
Alternate Text
Drawing of digestive tract with the colon highlighted. Next to it is a close-up section of the colon with diverticula, or pouches.
Caption
The shaded area is the colon.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
857 KB | 3000 x 2400
File Type
JPG