A male patient sitting on an exam table talking to a health care provider
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a male patient sitting on an exam table talking to a health care provider.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a male patient sitting on an exam table talking to a health care provider.
Caption
Drawing of a male patient sitting on an exam table talking to a health care provider.
File Size
966 KB | 1650 x 1650
File Type
JPG