  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Anatomic drawing of bladder, ureters, and fused kidneys

View full-sized image Anatomic drawing of bladder, ureters, and fused kidneys. The kidney that would normally be on the left side of the picture has crossed over and fused with the kidney on the right.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Anatomic drawing of bladder, ureters, and fused kidneys. The kidney that would normally be on the left side of the picture has crossed over and fused with the kidney on the right.

Alternate Text

Anatomic drawing of bladder, ureters, and fused kidneys. The kidney that would normally be on the left side of the picture has crossed over and fused with the kidney on the right.

Caption

An ectopic kidney may cross over and become fused with the other kidney.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

670 KB | 1500 x 1725

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

ureter bladder ectopic kidney
Share