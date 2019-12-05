The bladder, ureters, and kidneys, one kidney is ectopic

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Anatomic drawing of bladder, ureters, and kidneys. The kidney on the right of the picture is in the normal position, several inches above the bladder. The kidney on the left is an ectopic kidney, just a couple of inches from the bladder.

Alternate Text

Anatomic drawing of bladder, ureters, and kidneys. The kidney on the right of the picture is in the normal position, several inches above the bladder. The kidney on the left is an ectopic kidney, just a couple of inches from the bladder.

Caption

An ectopic kidney may remain in the pelvis, close to the bladder.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

750 KB | 1585 x 2197

File Type

JPG