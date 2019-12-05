The bladder, ureters, and kidneys, one kidney is ectopic
Description
Anatomic drawing of bladder, ureters, and kidneys. The kidney on the right of the picture is in the normal position, several inches above the bladder. The kidney on the left is an ectopic kidney, just a couple of inches from the bladder.
Alternate Text
Caption
An ectopic kidney may remain in the pelvis, close to the bladder.
Diseases or Conditions
