Two body torsos showing the infusion of islets extracted from a donor pancreas into a transplant recipient
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of two body torsos showing the infusion of islets extracted from a donor pancreas into a transplant recipient.
Alternate Text
Drawing of two body torsos showing the infusion of islets extracted from a donor pancreas into a transplant recipient.
Caption
Islets extracted from a donor pancreas are infused into the liver. Once implanted, the beta cells in the islets begin to make and release insulin.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
807 KB | 3000 x 1800
File Type
JPG