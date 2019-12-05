Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a body torso showing the location of the liver and the pancreas with an enlargement of a pancreatic islet containing beta cells.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a body torso showing the location of the liver and the pancreas with an enlargement of a pancreatic islet containing beta cells.

Caption

The pancreas is located in the abdomen behind the stomach. Islets within the pancreas contain beta cells, which produce insulin.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

740 KB | 2250 x 1950

File Type

JPG