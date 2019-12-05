  1. Home
The urinary tract with cross-sections to show stones in the kidney, ureter, and bladder

Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Kidney stones in the kidney, ureter, and bladder

Kidney Disease

ureter kidney stones urinary tract
