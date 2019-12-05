A kidney in cross-section to show an internal stone. A thin wire is inserted through the skin into the kidney to locate the stone
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a kidney in cross-section to show an internal stone. A thin wire is inserted through the skin into the kidney to locate the stone. A slightly thicker probe is also inserted through the skin into the kidney to deliver sound waves that will break
Alternate Text
Drawing of a kidney in cross-section to show an internal stone. A thin wire is inserted through the skin into the kidney to locate the stone. A slightly thicker probe is also inserted through the skin into the kidney to deliver sound waves that will break
Caption
Percutaneous nephrolithotomy
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
664 KB | 2100 x 1950
File Type
JPG