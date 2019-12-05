Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the bladder, ureter, and kidney with a cross section of a ureteroscope inserted through the bladder into the ureter, where a stone blocks urine flow. Inset is a cross section of the ureter that shows a wire basket at the end of the ureteroscope

Alternate Text

Drawing of the bladder, ureter, and kidney with a cross section of a ureteroscope inserted through the bladder into the ureter, where a stone blocks urine flow. Inset is a cross section of the ureter that shows a wire basket at the end of the ureteroscope

Caption

Drawing of the bladder, ureter, and kidney with a cross section of a ureteroscope inserted through the bladder into the ureter, where a stone blocks urine flow. Inset is a cross section of the ureter that shows a wire basket at the end of the ureteroscope

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.093 MB | 2100 x 3000

File Type

JPG