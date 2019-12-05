Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Anatomical drawing of the front view of the female urinary tract. Labels point to pelvic floor muscles, sphincter muscles, bladder muscle, urethra, and urine.

Alternate Text

Caption

Parts of the bladder control system.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.677 MB | 1950 x 2400

File Type

JPG