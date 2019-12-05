Woman coughing with pelvic bone and bladder revealed. An inset shows an enlarged view of the bladder with weak pelvic floor muscles that allow urine to escape
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of woman coughing with pelvic bone and bladder revealed. An inset shows an enlarged view of the bladder with weak pelvic floor muscles that allow urine to escape.
Alternate Text
Drawing of woman coughing with pelvic bone and bladder revealed. An inset shows an enlarged view of the bladder with weak pelvic floor muscles that allow urine to escape.
Caption
In stress incontinence, weak pelvic muscles can let urine escape when a cough or other action puts pressure on the bladder.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
636 KB | 1500 x 1200
File Type
JPG