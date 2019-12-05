  1. Home
A bladder held in place by sutures and a bladder held in place by a sling after surgeries

View full-sized image Two diagrams of bladder held in place after surgery. On the left, the bladder is held in place by sutures. Labels point to the bladder, bladder neck, pubic bone, sutures, and urethra. On the right, the bladder is held in place by a sling. Labels point to
Surgery to lift the bladder may use a web of strings (left) or a ribbon-like sling (right) to support the bladder neck and urethra.

Urologic Diseases

urethra bladder
