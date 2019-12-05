  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A doctor performing a cystoscopic examination of a female patient

View full-sized image Drawing of a doctor performing a cystoscopic examination of a female patient.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a doctor performing a cystoscopic examination of a female patient.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a doctor performing a cystoscopic examination of a female patient.

Caption

Drawing of a doctor performing a cystoscopic examination of a female patient.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

430 KB | 1500 x 1080

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

female patient cystoscope
Share