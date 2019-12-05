  1. Home
The male urinary tract. Labels point to a kidney, ureter, bladder, and urethra

View full-sized image Side view diagram of the male urinary tract. Labels point to a kidney, ureter, bladder, and urethra. The organs appear within the outline of a young male shown from the abdomen to the thigh.
Side view of male urinary tract

Kidney Disease

344 KB | 1275 x 1650

JPG

urethra Kidneys urinary tract male
